Baku court hands prison terms in espionage case involving French intelligence

16 March 2026 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The final hearing in the criminal case launched by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan against Martin Ryan, accused of espionage for France, and Azad Mammadli, charged with treason, has concluded.

According to AzerNEWS, the verdict was announced during a session at the Baku Grave Crimes Court, chaired by Judge Elmin Rustamov.

Under the court’s decision, Martin Ryan was sentenced to 10 years in prison, while Azad Mammadli received a 12-year sentence. Both individuals will serve their terms in a strict-regime penitentiary facility.

The court also ruled that Ryan will be deported from Azerbaijan after completing his prison sentence.

According to the indictment, investigators determined that Ryan had received instructions to collect information related to weapons and ammunition produced in Azerbaijan, the recruitment of the Azerbaijani Army during the Second Garabagh War, and individuals who served in the Azerbaijani Armed Forces or were transferred to the reserve.

The charges also stated that Ryan was tasked with gathering information about Azerbaijani citizens who studied in France, foreign citizens and legal entities operating in Azerbaijan, and the possibility of organizing covert financial transfers through the country on behalf of French intelligence services. In addition, he allegedly collected information on Azerbaijan’s military cooperation and relations with several countries, including Türkiye, Pakistan, Iran, China, Algeria, Somalia, and states in Central Asia.

Authorities said Martin Ryan, who served as the general director of “Merkorama” LLC, was recruited for secret cooperation by employees of France’s foreign intelligence service, the Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE). According to investigators, he was later declared persona non grata and expelled from Baku.

Both suspects were arrested by the State Security Service on December 4, 2023. Ryan was charged under Article 276 (espionage) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, while Azerbaijani citizen Azad Mammadli was charged under Article 274 (treason).