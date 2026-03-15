UK, UAE and Türkiye among top foreign investors in Azerbaijan’s economy

The countries with the largest share in foreign investments in
fixed capital in Azerbaijan in 2025 have been revealed,
AzerNEWS reports.
The figures were included in the Report on the Activities of the
Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025, which
was discussed during a session of the Milli Majlis.
According to the report, 19.8% of total investments in fixed
capital last year, amounting to 4.2 billion manats ($2.47 billion),
came from foreign sources.
Out of the 4.0 billion manats ($2.35 billion) invested by
foreign countries and international organizations, 96.3% was
provided by investors from the United Kingdom, the United Arab
Emirates, Türkiye, Russia, the United States, Switzerland, Japan,
Iran, Hungary, India, and France.
Overall, 21.2 billion manats ($12.47 billion) were invested in
fixed capital from all financial sources in 2025 for the
development of Azerbaijan’s economic and social sectors.
Of this amount:
The report also highlighted increasing activity from private
investors. Compared with the previous year, investments in
Azerbaijan’s economy by the non-state sector rose by 11.5%, while
investments from this sector in the non-oil and gas segment
increased by 11.1%.