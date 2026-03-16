Members of coordination headquarters visit Hadrut Mosque [PHOTOS]

16 March 2026 18:16 (UTC+04:00)

On the same day, the next session of the Headquarters was held in Khojavend, chaired by Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On March 16, members of the Coordination Headquarters for the Centralized Resolution of Issues in the Liberated Territories of Azerbaijan visited the Hadrut Mosque, AzerNEWS reports.

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