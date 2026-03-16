ADA University launches new phase of creativity and innovation project in Ganja [PHOTOS]

16 March 2026 18:18 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The next phase of the “Creativity, Innovation and Entrepreneurship” project implemented by ADA University has officially begun in Ganja, with an opening ceremony held on March 14, AzerNEWS reports.

The initiative, launched for young people living in Ganja and surrounding regions, is being implemented with financial support from the ADA University Foundation and PASHA Holding, in partnership with the Center for the Development of Cultural and Creative Industries.

The main objective of the training program is to strengthen analytical thinking, problem-solving skills, algorithmic approaches, and the ability of young people to develop technological solutions, preparing them for the demands of the modern labor market.

Speaking at the event, ADA University Vice-Rector for Strategy and Development Vafa Kazdal said the university is expanding its activities in the regions to make modern and high-quality education accessible to a wider audience while creating new opportunities for youth to develop innovation, creativity, and leadership skills.

Within the framework of the project, participants receive training in backend programming fundamentals, data science and artificial intelligence basics, as well as “AI4Art”, the application of artificial intelligence in art. The courses are taught by lecturers from ADA University and are conducted in an intensive hybrid format over four months in Ganja.

In addition to theoretical lessons, participants work on practical assignments and real projects, allowing them to apply their knowledge and develop technical skills relevant to the labor market. The program also includes seminars and workshops aimed at improving communication, teamwork, presentation, and time-management skills.

Participants who successfully complete the program are offered internship and career opportunities. For this purpose, SABAH Hub organizes internship programs for project participants. Several young people who completed the first stage of the initiative are currently taking part in a paid internship program at SABAH Hub.

One of the participants, Siraj Akbarov, a third-year student at Ganja State University, said the program provided valuable practical and theoretical experience. He noted that the training deepened his understanding of artificial intelligence and gave him the opportunity to apply his knowledge through real projects under the mentorship of instructors.

The project is also supported by the “Bridge to Bright Development” initiative implemented by McKinsey & Company, which focuses on career preparation. As part of the initiative, four professional mentors selected from among last year’s participants were provided with individualized mentoring programs offering guidance on career planning, professional development, and specialization.

The “Creativity, Innovation and Entrepreneurship” project aims to expand access to modern education in Azerbaijan’s regions and foster the development of creative and innovative youth. The initiative is aligned with the national development strategy Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development and the strategic plan currently being prepared by ADA University for the period 2025–2030.