New energy projects in Karabakh: million-dollar deal signed with Austrian company
Azerenergy Open Joint Stock Company has signed procurement contracts with the Austrian company GUGLER Water Turbines GmbH for the supply of electromechanical equipment for three new small hydroelectric power stations (SHPs), AzerNEWS reports.
Within the framework of the projects, which have a total value exceeding (USD 12.4 million) 21.1 million AZN, the design, production, transportation, and installation of “Francis”-type water turbines will be carried out.
Under the agreement, Chardagli-1 and Chardagli-2 small hydroelectric power stations will receive the necessary electromechanical equipment as well as installation supervision. For this purpose, (USD 9.6 million) 16,355,579 AZN has been allocated.
In addition, a separate contract has been signed for the Aliagali small hydroelectric power station. The agreement, valued at (USD 2.8 million) 4,746,480 AZN, covers the supply of relevant equipment and the commissioning of the station.
The projects form part of Azerbaijan’s ongoing efforts to expand renewable energy capacity and strengthen the country’s hydropower infrastructure.
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