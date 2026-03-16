Sweden temporarily relocates embassy in Iran to Baku amid security concerns

16 March 2026 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Sweden has temporarily relocated its embassy operations in Iran to Baku due to the deteriorating security situation in the country.

According to AzerNEWS, Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Stenergard announced the decision on her social media account.

She stated that the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Sweden had decided to move embassy staff from Tehran in response to the worsening security environment in Iran.

It was noted that the diplomatic mission will continue its operations from Baku.

The minister also recalled that the Swedish Foreign Ministry has advised its citizens to avoid traveling to Iran since 2022 and urged Swedish nationals currently in the country to leave.