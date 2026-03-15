Iran security chief warns of alleged plot by 'Epstein network' to blame Tehran for ‘9/11-style’ attack,

15 March 2026 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani has warned of what he described as a possible conspiracy to frame Iran for a major terrorist incident.

AzerNEWS reports that Larijani made the remarks in a post on the social media platform X, addressing the United States.

"I’ve heard that the remaining members of Epstein’s network have devised a conspiracy to create an incident similar to 9/11 and blame Iran for it. Iran fundamentally opposes such terrorist schemes and has no war with the American people."

The September 11, 2001 attacks involved coordinated terrorist strikes in New York City and Washington, when hijacked airplanes were crashed into major targets, killing thousands of people.

Jeffrey Epstein, a US financier who was convicted of sexual exploitation crimes, died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial. His name has been linked to numerous influential figures in politics and business.

There is currently a prominent conspiracy theory circulating on social media, with many users claiming that a second 9/11-style attack is going to occur in California, specifically targeting the U.S. Bank Tower. They allege that Larry Silverstein, who owns the U.S. Bank Tower in Los Angeles, is involved. This claim is based on the fact that he allegedly made $4.5 billion in insurance money following the events of 9/11.