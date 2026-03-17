Netflix buys Ben Affleck's AI company

17 March 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The American streaming giant Netflix, Inc. has announced its acquisition of the technology company InterPositive, which specializes in developing artificial intelligence tools for film production. The deal marks one of Netflix’s most ambitious investments in AI technologies designed to enhance the creative workflow of filmmakers, AzerNEWS reports.

While Netflix has not officially disclosed the purchase price, sources familiar with the negotiations say the total value could reach up to $600 million, including potential earn‑outs tied to future financial and technological milestones. Initial estimates from both sides were reportedly lower, but bonus provisions were added to reflect growth expectations.

InterPositive was founded in 2022 by actor and director Ben Affleck, with backing from investment firm RedBird Capital Partners. The company’s AI solutions are focused on streamlining post‑production workflows — from advanced editing assistance and color correction to automated continuity fixes and creative enhancement of already shot footage.

According to industry insiders, InterPositive’s technology has already been used on major film projects. Notably, director David Fincher employed their tools during work on The Adventures of Cliff Booth, a high‑profile production starring Brad Pitt, where the AI helped optimize complex sequences without compromising artistic intent.

The acquisition is seen as part of Netflix’s broader strategy to integrate cutting‑edge AI into its content creation pipeline, aiming to boost efficiency in editing and visual effects while giving directors more time to focus on storytelling. Netflix executives have emphasized that this technology is intended to augment human creativity, not replace it.

Ben Affleck, a two‑time Academy Award winner — honored in 1998 for Best Original Screenplay for Good Will Hunting (shared with Matt Damon) and in 2013 as a producer of Argo — is expected to remain involved in the company’s evolution. He will serve in an advisory role to help guide the integration of InterPositive’s tools across Netflix’s original productions.

This move highlights the growing influence of artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, as studios and streaming platforms seek new ways to leverage technology to support creative professionals and redefine how stories are made.