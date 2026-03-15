Azerbaijan’s construction sector gains momentum as Baku plans 200,000 new homes

15 March 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Urban development is often a mirror reflecting a nation’s ambitions, priorities, and confidence in the future. Azerbaijan’s latest plans to expand housing in Baku demonstrate not only a response to demographic realities but also a broader vision of social progress and economic vitality. According to projections within the capital’s development framework, land allocated for housing construction could accommodate up to 200,000 new apartments by 2040. While the numbers themselves are significant, the true meaning of such a large-scale housing initiative lies in how it can reshape the lives of citizens and strengthen the country’s economic foundations.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.