Israel says plane used by Iran’s supreme leader destroyed in strike

16 March 2026 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

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Israel says it has destroyed an aircraft that had been used by Iran’s former supreme leader Ali Khamenei, in what appears to be part of the continuing escalation in the ongoing Israel–Iran conflict, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Israeli military, the aircraft was struck at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport by the Israel Defense Forces. The plane was reportedly used to transport senior Iranian leadership, including Khamenei and other high-ranking officials and military personnel.

Israeli officials said the aircraft served as a key transport platform for Iran’s leadership for both domestic and international travel and may have also been used for coordination with allied partners. The strike on the aircraft highlights Israel’s continued targeting of strategic assets linked to the Iranian leadership and military infrastructure.

However, Iranian authorities have not yet confirmed the destruction of the aircraft or commented on the Israeli claim. Independent verification of the incident has also not been reported so far.