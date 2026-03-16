Japan, Australia say no plans to deploy naval ships to Strait of Hormuz

16 March 2026 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The government of Japan is not currently considering deploying its naval forces to patrol the waters of the Strait of Hormuz, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said during parliamentary debates.

As reported by AzerNEWS, speaking in response to lawmakers’ questions, Koizumi stated that the dispatch of the country’s Self-Defense Forces is “not on the agenda at the moment.”

At the same time, the minister noted that Japan’s existing legal framework theoretically allows the deployment of Japanese vessels to the region if it becomes necessary to ensure the protection of Japanese citizens’ lives, health, or property. However, Koizumi refrained from commenting on whether the current situation in the Middle East meets the criteria for such a scenario.

Meanwhile, Australia has also signaled a limited role in the region. The country’s Infrastructure and Transport Minister Catherine King said in an interview with the ABC Radio that Australia plans to send a military aircraft to the United Arab Emirates to assist with defense-related efforts.

However, King emphasized that Australia will not deploy naval vessels to the Strait of Hormuz.

“We have not been asked to do so, and we are not participating in efforts related to restoring navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,” she said, adding that Canberra has no plans to send ships to the area.

Earlier reports also indicated that Germany and the United Kingdom are not considering deploying their naval vessels to the Strait of Hormuz either.