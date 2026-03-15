Global leaders gather in Baku for additional sessions of Global Forum

15 March 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

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Additional sessions are being held within the framework of the Global Baku Forum, which this year is dedicated to the theme “Bridging Disagreements in the World in Transition.”

AzerNEWS reports that the event has brought together former heads of state and government, leaders of international organizations, and influential experts from around the world in Baku.

Participants are discussing a wide range of topics, including global security, international cooperation, and the geopolitical challenges shaping the modern world.

The 13th Global Baku Forum serves as an international platform for dialogue among political leaders, policymakers, and experts, focusing on ways to address emerging global risks and strengthen cooperation in a rapidly changing international environment.

The news will be further updated.