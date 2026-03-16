Giuseppe Verdi's opera comes alive in triumph of passion and fate [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

16 March 2026 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Grand Hall of the Heydar Aliyev Palace in Baku was filled with anticipation as one of the greatest masterpieces of world opera, Giuseppe Verdi's Aida, took the stage in a breathtaking performance, AzerNEWS reports.

From the very first notes, the audience was transported to the grandeur and intrigue of Ancient Egypt — a world where love, duty, loyalty, and tragic choices collide.

This four-act opera, renowned for its sweeping choral scenes, epic musical landscapes, and nuanced psychological storytelling, once again proved why Aida is celebrated as one of the pinnacles of operatic art. The evening became an extraordinary journey through Verdi's genius, leaving the audience spellbound.

A highlight of the performance was the debut of the role of Radamès by the world-renowned tenor and People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Yusif Eyvazov. His commanding presence and powerful, expressive voice imbued the Egyptian commander with dramatic depth and emotional resonance, captivating the audience from the first aria.

Sharing the stage with him were Azerbaijan's finest operatic talents: Afag Abbasova as Aida, Fidan Gadiyeva as Amneris, Avez Abdulla as Amonasro, Gulnaz Ismayilova as the High Priestess, Akram Poladov as Ramfis, Igor Yadrov as Pharaoh, and Fakhmin Akhmadli as the Herald. Each performance shone with technical mastery and dramatic intensity, creating a truly immersive experience.

The production was led by Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev as musical director and conductor, staged by Honored Art Worker of Georgia Mikheil Kvaliashvili, and directed by Honored Art Worker Khafiz Guliyev. The set and artistic design by Honored Art Worker Ayyub Fataliyev, along with the choreography by People's Artist of the USSR Gamar Almaszade, brought a visual splendor that complemented the music. Choir master Sevil Gadiyeva and concertmasters Daniil Kirillov, Roza Salimova, and Ilakha Sadikhzade ensured every note resonated with clarity and precision.

With its monumental staging, rich scenic design, and compelling musical drama, the evening became more than a concert, it was a full theatrical spectacle. The standing ovation and prolonged applause reflected the audience's admiration, as Verdi's immortal masterpiece left an indelible mark on all who attended.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.