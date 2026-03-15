Nigerian forces neutralize 18 militants, detain 37 suspects in nationwide operations
During coordinated operations across multiple regions of Nigeria, security forces have neutralized 18 members of illegal armed groups and detained 37 suspects, the Nigerian military announced.
AzerNEWS reports that these operations carried out in the past 24 hours also led to the seizure of a significant cache of weapons and logistical equipment. Additionally, nine individuals were rescued from captivity during operations spanning several states.
Nigeria continues to face security challenges from terror groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and ISIS in the western regions, as well as from Boko Haram and ISIS-linked groups in the southeast. These operations are part of ongoing efforts to curb militant activities and protect civilian populations.
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