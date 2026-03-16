Azerbaijan recycles over 23,000 old vehicles in nationwide green drive

16 March 2026 19:14 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

“Təmiz Şəhər” (Clean City) OJSC is continuing its program for the recycling of old and end-of-life vehicles, the company has announced, AzerNEWS reports.

Orkhan Jabbarov, Head of the Public Relations Department, said the program’s primary goal is to ensure the proper disposal of vehicles that have reached the end of their service life.

Currently, three recycling centers are operational across the country: one in Ganja, one in Absheron, and one in Baku. Plans are underway to expand the number of disposal points in the future.

Jabbarov emphasized that old vehicles pose serious risks both for road safety and the environment, making their recycling a priority. Since the program’s launch, a total of 23,589 vehicles have been recycled. In addition, 1,273 citizens have acquired new vehicles through the program.

The initiative reflects Azerbaijan’s broader commitment to sustainable urban development and environmental protection.