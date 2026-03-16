EU eyes intelligent border management of South Caucasus together with Azerbaijan

16 March 2026 22:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Mazahir Afandiyev I AzerNEWS

The South Caucasus region, located between the East and the West, has historically served as the border area of several states and as a place where different peoples have lived together. For centuries, through the Silk Road, this region contributed to the strengthening of economic relations between states and cultural ties among peoples, creating conditions for people to live here in prosperity.

From the perspective of cooperation with Europe, the South Caucasus holds an important geopolitical position on the Asian continent. However, geopolitical developments that have taken place in the region over the past 30 years have affected the security and peace of the peoples living here and have hindered sustainable socio-economic development.

The magnificent Victory achieved by Azerbaijan in the Second Karabakh Patriotic War created new realities in the region and laid the base for discussions on fundamental development strategies.

On March 11 of this year, during the visit of the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, to Azerbaijan, it was emphasized in the joint press statement with President Ilham Aliyev that our country has always attached great importance to mutual dialogue and close cooperation.

The remarks made by President Ilham Aliyev during his speech once again demonstrated how actively Azerbaijan cooperates with the European Union to ensure the integration of the region into the newly forming political architecture of the world. The President’s words — “In January of this year, 50 percent of our trade turnover was connected with the European Union. Last year the turnover was slightly lower, but it clearly shows that the European Union is our number one trade partner” — are a clear example of relations developing with positive dynamics.

In particular, after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on a Strategic Partnership in the Energy Sector between Azerbaijan and the European Union on July 18, 2022, our country became a key actor for the EU in the region.

Today, against the backdrop of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the global political architecture is rapidly being reshaped. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is not only a country possessing energy resources within this architecture, but also acts as a guarantor of global security and stability. The visit of the President of the European Council to Baku demonstrates that Brussels regards Azerbaijan as an indispensable partner in the Eurasian space—one that pursues an independent foreign policy and plays a decisive role in shaping regional configurations.

Based on the historic Declaration signed on August 8, 2025, in Washington, D.C., the capital of the United States, the agreement on launching the Zangezur Corridor will create new transportation opportunities across Eurasia. This will increase the geopolitical importance of closer connections between Europe and Asia and will also strengthen Azerbaijan–EU partnership in practical terms.

The relations established so far between Azerbaijan and the EU represent an effective example of cooperation based on mutual respect and tangible results. Projects such as the Southern Gas Corridor and Green Energy initiatives in the field of energy security are successful outcomes of this cooperation. However, as President Ilham Aliyev has emphasized, these relations now have the potential to go beyond existing frameworks and encompass broader areas.

In general, the issues discussed during the meeting indicate that our partnership with the EU, alongside traditional fields, may also include several new directions aimed at addressing the challenges of the modern era.

Today, the application of artificial intelligence technologies in ensuring sustainable development has become a matter of common interest for all sides. Azerbaijan, as in many other fields, is ready to bring advanced digital solutions into the partnership framework in this area as well.

In this context, emphasizing the role of citizens and exchanging experience in the further modernization of public services (such as the ASAN Service model) also aligns with the EU’s social policy agenda.

At the same time, joint efforts in protecting cyberspace—one of the most sensitive areas of global and regional security—as well as in intelligent border management could be considered a direct contribution to the security of both the South Caucasus and Europe.

Thus, by transforming Europe’s energy map, Azerbaijan is also becoming a central hub for security and development corridors in the new world order. It can be confidently stated that the Azerbaijan–EU partnership both meets our country’s national interests and creates a reliable foundation for achieving goals arising from global challenges.

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The author is a Member of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan

The views and opinions expressed by guest columnists in their articles may differ from those of the editorial board and do not necessarily reflect its views.