Number of registered taxpayers in Azerbaijan surges to 1.69 million
The number of registered commercial entities reached 206,250, a 6.9% increase from the previous year. In February 2026 alone, 1,163 commercial entities completed state registration, with 91.1% locally invested and 8.9% foreign-invested. Of these, 86.8% are individuals, while...
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