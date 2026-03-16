850 killed in Lebanon amid Israeli attacks this month

16 March 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The death toll of Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2 has climbved to 850, while the number of those displaced has climbed to 831,000., the country's Health Ministry said in an update on Sunday, AzerNEWS reports.

The ministry noted that there were more than 100 children among the fatalities and that over 2,000 people have been wounded in Israeli strikes.

Meanwhile, Israel claimed it killed a "key Palestinian terrorist who operated under the intelligence of the Iranian terror regime" in attacks on Lebanon over the weekend.

The United States and Israel are continuing their military operations against Iran, launching missiles that have struck multiple sites in central Isfahan province, resulting in dozens of reported casualties.

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, stated that Tehran has never sought a ceasefire with the U.S. and is prepared for a prolonged conflict. In response, Iran has launched multiple missile attacks on Israel and claims to have targeted U.S. bases in Iraq and Kuwait. Additionally, they report that the radar system at Kuwait's international airport has been damaged.

U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that Iranian officials have reached out to him for a potential deal; however, he stated that the proposed terms are "not good enough yet."