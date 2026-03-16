Azerbaijan’s internet speed improves as broadband performance surges 32%

16 March 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan ranked 80th among 153 countries in average fixed broadband internet speed in February, improving by one position compared to the previous month, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Speedtest Global Index.

Data cited by Report shows that the country’s average fixed broadband speed reached 91.27 Mbps, marking a 32% increase compared to February last year, when the figure stood at 69.15 Mbps.

With this performance, Azerbaijan outpaced several regional countries, including Turkiye (77.68 Mbps), Iran (23.53 Mbps), Georgia (44.35 Mbps), Armenia (82.77 Mbps), Belarus (90.78 Mbps), Kazakhstan (88.13 Mbps), Kyrgyzstan (86.25 Mbps), and Tajikistan (41.85 Mbps).

Globally, Singapore ranked first in fixed broadband speed with 420.92 Mbps, while Cuba placed last with 3.86 Mbps.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan also improved its ranking in mobile internet speed, moving up two positions to 50th place among 104 countries, with an average speed of 94.95 Mbps.

In the mobile internet category, the United Arab Emirates ranked first with 681.18 Mbps, while Bolivia recorded the lowest speed at 15.71 Mbps.

In terms of city rankings, Baku improved its position in fixed broadband internet speed by two places, ranking 113th among 201 cities with an average speed of 91.01 Mbps.

The global city ranking for fixed broadband speed was led by Abu Dhabi, which recorded 434.61 Mbps, while Aleppo ranked last with 2.94 Mbps.

For mobile internet speed, Baku ranked 82nd among 150 cities, with an average speed of 113.56 Mbps, remaining unchanged compared to the previous month.

Among cities worldwide, Abu Dhabi again topped the mobile internet ranking with 745.89 Mbps, while La Paz in Bolivia recorded the lowest speed at 13.79 Mbps.