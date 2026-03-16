ESA partners with OKAPI Orbits & DLR

16 March 2026 20:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The European Space Agency has awarded a contract to OKAPI:Orbits to lead a new project aimed at bridging the gap between space traffic coordination and traditional air traffic management. The initiative marks an important step toward integrated aerospace operations as the number of rocket launches and spacecraft re-entries continues to grow worldwide, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The project is being carried out in collaboration with the Institute of Space Systems at Technische Universität Braunschweig and the German Aerospace Center’s Institute of Flight Guidance.

The initiative responds to the increasing interaction between space operations—such as rocket launches and satellite re-entries—and civil aviation traffic. As launch frequencies rise, satellite constellations expand, and more spacecraft re-enter the atmosphere, air traffic authorities must be able to anticipate and manage space activities in a timely, reliable, and standardized way to ensure safety.

To address these challenges, OKAPI:Orbits, TU Braunschweig, and DLR will jointly develop solutions for integrating space and air traffic systems. Their work will include defining realistic operational scenarios for launches and re-entries, developing methods to quantify uncertainties, and creating tools that allow air traffic controllers to respond dynamically to space activities.

The project will also focus on building an interface capable of handling both nominal and off-nominal conditions, including controlled and uncontrolled spacecraft re-entries. In addition, researchers will develop prototype software and visualization tools designed to translate complex space-traffic risks into clear operational information, helping decision-makers act in near real time.

This collaboration brings together complementary expertise. TU Braunschweig contributes decades of research in space systems and mission safety, particularly in orbital dynamics and risk modeling. The German Aerospace Center (DLR) adds its leadership in air traffic management technologies and operational concepts, ensuring compatibility with existing aviation systems.

Meanwhile, OKAPI:Orbits provides practical experience in space traffic management and space situational awareness, offering solutions already used by satellite operators to plan safer and more sustainable missions.

Experts note that projects like this are becoming increasingly important as the global space economy expands rapidly. With thousands of satellites already in orbit and many more planned, better coordination between space operations and commercial aviation will be essential to avoid disruptions, improve safety, and support the future of both industries.