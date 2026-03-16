Horticulture farm inspected in Khojavend district

16 March 2026 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

According to AzerNEWS , following the meeting, a visit was made to the horticulture farm of Imperium Agro LLC in the Khojavend district.

As reported, on March 16, a regular meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for the centralized resolution of issues in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation was held in the city of Khojavend under the chairmanship of Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

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