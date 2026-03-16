New Azerbaijani novel revisits history of Erivan Khanate

16 March 2026 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu Read more

Fazil Mustafa, Chair of the Committee on Public Associations and Religious Organisations of Azerbaijan's National Assembly, has sent a letter to the writer Varis Yolçuyev, sharing his views on the recently published novel "İrəvanda xan qalmadı" (No Khan remained in Erivan).

The committee chair wrote:

“Reviving historical memory through the medium of artistic expression is one of the most important manifestations of civic responsibility. In this work, you present the complex political processes that unfolded at the beginning of the nineteenth century, the fate of the Erivan Khanate, and the dramatic events that took place in Azerbaijani lands during that period through a combination of literary imagination and historical fact. In doing so, the book strengthens the reader’s sense of historical reflection and national memory. I would particularly like to emphasise that works of this nature contribute to strengthening society’s historical consciousness, preserving national memory, and reinforcing the moral foundations of civil society. The expression of historical justice through artistic literature plays a distinctive role in shaping public thought and consolidating a sense of national identity. I am confident that works such as İrəvanda xan qalmadı will make a significant contribution to increasing readers’ interest in our history, preserving national memory, and making Azerbaijani literature even more appealing for new generations.”

Varis Yolçuyev (often published simply as Varis) is an Azerbaijani writer, journalist, and public intellectual known for his contributions to contemporary Azerbaijani literature and media. Born in 1969 in Baku, he graduated from the Faculty of Journalism at Baku State University. Over the years, he has built a career that combines literary writing with journalism and public commentary.

Yolçuyev first gained recognition through his work in the Azerbaijani press, where he wrote analytical articles, essays, and cultural commentary. His journalism often explores social issues, national identity, and historical memory, themes that later became central to his literary works. In addition to working in the media sector, he has held editorial and communication roles in various institutions and has remained an active voice in Azerbaijan’s intellectual and cultural life.

As a novelist, Varis Yolçuyev is known for blending historical themes, social analysis, and dramatic storytelling. His works frequently explore Azerbaijan’s past and present, focusing on the moral dilemmas of individuals caught within broader political and historical transformations. Through fiction, he often revisits episodes of regional history and national experience, aiming to engage readers with both narrative depth and historical reflection.

His recent novel, İrəvanda xan qalmadı (No Khan remained in Erivan), reflects this approach by examining historical developments surrounding the fate of the Erivan Khanate and the political upheavals of the early nineteenth century.

Today, Varis Yolçuyev is regarded as one of the notable contemporary voices in Azerbaijani literature, contributing to discussions about history, identity, and society through both journalism and fiction.