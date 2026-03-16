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Monday March 16 2026

Number of taxpayers in Azerbaijan reaches 1.69 million

16 March 2026 19:36 (UTC+04:00)
Number of taxpayers in Azerbaijan reaches 1.69 million
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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The total number of registered taxpayers in Azerbaijan reached 1,690,311 as of March 1, 2026, according to official data.

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