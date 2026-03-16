Ukraine reports fresh battlefield losses for Russian forces [PHOTO]

16 March 2026 16:56 (UTC+04:00)

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General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported new battlefield losses inflicted on Russian forces over the past 24 hours, adding to the cumulative toll of equipment and personnel destroyed since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the latest update, Ukrainian forces destroyed several key pieces of Russian military equipment within a single day. The reported losses include two armored combat vehicles and nineteen artillery systems, indicating continued pressure on Russian ground firepower.

Ukrainian air defense and drone warfare units also remained active. The report states that 1,388 unmanned aerial vehicles were neutralized during the reporting period, along with one anti-aircraft missile system and one heavy multiple-launch rocket system.

In addition, Ukrainian forces reportedly destroyed one Russian ship or boat, highlighting continued naval losses, while logistics assets were also targeted. A total of 111 military trucks and two pieces of special equipment were reportedly eliminated.

The Ukrainian military regularly publishes such updates as part of its operational reporting. Since the beginning of the war, Kyiv says Russian forces have suffered heavy losses across personnel, armored vehicles, artillery systems, aircraft, and naval assets.

Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022, has evolved into one of the largest and most destructive conflicts in Europe in decades, with both sides continuing intense operations along multiple fronts.