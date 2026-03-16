Officials visits sunflower oil factory in Khojavend’s Qirmizi Bazar settlement [PHOTOS]
On March 16, a session of the Coordination Headquarters for the Centralized Resolution of Issues in the Liberated Territories of Azerbaijan was held in the city of Khojavend, chaired by Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
AzerNEWS reports that as part of his visit to Khojavend, Nuriyev toured a sunflower oil factory located in the Qirmizi Bazar settlement of the district.
During the visit, officials were briefed on the factory’s operations and its contribution to the local economy, highlighting the role of industry in supporting economic recovery in the liberated areas.
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