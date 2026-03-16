TikTok and Meta compromise user security

16 March 2026 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Internal sources and employees from TikTok and Meta report that both social media giants have adopted algorithmic strategies that allow potentially harmful content to spread more widely in users’ feeds. These measures appear to be part of an intense competition for user attention, where engagement metrics take precedence over safety, AzerNEWS reports.

According to multiple insiders, platforms have downplayed the risks of distributing dangerous content, including posts related to violence, sexual harassment, and terrorism, in order to maximize user retention and interaction.

A Meta engineer revealed that management had instructed teams to allow more controversial and divisive content, including misogyny and conspiracy theories, to circulate. The engineer noted that this was done explicitly to compete with TikTok’s highly engaging algorithmic feeds.

Similarly, a TikTok employee told the BBC that the company sometimes prioritized political content, even when harmful posts involving children were flagged by users. Decisions were reportedly influenced by the platform’s desire to maintain favorable relations with political figures and avoid potential regulatory pushback, rather than to protect users.

Experts warn that these practices highlight a growing tension between algorithm-driven engagement and user safety, raising concerns about how social media platforms balance profitability, politics, and ethical responsibility.

Interestingly, some analysts suggest that these strategies may ultimately backfire, as users become more aware of manipulative content and public trust in major platforms continues to erode.