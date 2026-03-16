ADB launches tender for digital transformation of Azerbaijan Railways

16 March 2026 18:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has launched procurement procedures under the “Azerbaijan Railways Digital Transformation Project,” announcing an international tender for its implementation, AzerNEWS reports.

According to ADB, the project aims to digitalize the main operational processes of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) and is financed through a loan of $47 million provided under ADB loan No. 4497-AZE.

The initiative seeks to enhance efficiency in the country’s railway sector by digitizing transportation management, asset management, investment planning and management, freight customer relations systems, as well as corporate functions.

ADB noted that the project is expected to significantly improve data management, optimize the use of railway assets, and increase the overall efficiency of railway operations. It is also expected to help reduce operational costs, strengthen railway safety, and boost labor productivity.

In addition, the project will integrate ADY’s key business processes into a single management information system, while also improving the information technology skills of the company’s workforce.

The program will be implemented nationwide and is designed to support the sustainable development of Azerbaijan’s railway sector.

According to the bank, all procurement activities financed under the project will follow ADB’s international open tendering procedures and will be conducted in line with its Procurement Policy and Rules adopted in 2017.

The loan agreement for the project entered into force on March 10, 2025, while the project itself was approved on September 30, 2024. Procurement and tender procedures are currently ongoing.