Azerbaijan hosts its first-ever National Forum on Cochlear Implantation [PHOTOS]

16 March 2026 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan has hosted its first-ever National Forum on Cochlear Implantation, AzerNEWS reports.

The forum, held in honor of the International Cochlear Implantation Day, was initiated by the Social Support for People with Cochlear Implants Public Association.

The event took place at the Nizami Cinema Center and was ceremonially opened with the performance of the State Anthem of Azerbaijan. During the opening ceremony, representatives of relevant ministries delivered speeches outlining the government's policy in the field of cochlear implantation and the achievements made in the country.

Speakers included Jalya Akhmadova, Adviser to the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population; Nelli Veysova, Adviser to the Chairman of the Board of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance; Jeyhun Mammadov, Member of the Parliamentary Committee on Science and Education; Heyran Safarova, Chief Adviser of the Special Education Sector at the State Agency for Preschool and General Education under the Ministry of Science and Education; Naila Huseynova, Dean of the Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University; Davud Ragimli, President of the Union of Organizations for Persons with Disabilities; and Elshan Aliyev, Chairman of the media organization EMEDIA GROUP.

The forum continued in the format of two panel sessions. The first panel included members of the Azerbaijan Parliament, who shared their perspectives on current issues in the field. Participants included Elchin Mirzabayli, Gunay Aghamali, Vugar Iskandarov, Parvana Valiyeva, and Aydin Mirzazade.

The second panel was attended by medical professionals. Presentations were delivered by Hamida Abbasova, geneticist; Sahila Mirzayeva, pediatric neonatologist; Ilakha Aslanova, audiologist; Tajeddin Muradov, ENT surgeon; Gunel Suleymanli, neurologist; Madat Sadigov, implantation specialist; Adila Mursalova, speech therapist and defectologist; Tarana Mammadova, general surgeon; and Afet Israfilova. They provided detailed information on cochlear implantation procedures and subsequent rehabilitation processes.

The main goal of the forum was to improve the quality of life of people with cochlear implants in Azerbaijan, strengthen their social integration, and raise public awareness on the topic.

During the event, it was noted that a social and medical approach to cochlear implantation surgeries began to be gradually implemented in Azerbaijan in 2015. Since 2020, the inclusion of these surgeries in the mandatory health insurance system by the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance has opened a new stage in the development of this field. This step has made it possible not only to perform surgeries but also to provide full support for the subsequent development of children and adults with cochlear implants.

Speakers emphasized that further strengthening state support for people with cochlear implants is of great importance for the future of thousands of families, parents, and children. They noted that the measures taken in this area are an important manifestation of socially oriented and humanistic state policy.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.