National judo team secures medals at Warsaw European Open

16 March 2026 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan national judo team has won three medals at the Warsaw European Open 2026, AzerNEWS reports.

On the final day of the competition two more Azerbaijani judokas reached the podium. Competing in the +100 kg weight category, Jamal Feyziyev took the silver medal, while Elmar Gasimov (100 kg) secured the bronze medal.

Earlier, Tofig Mammadov (66 kg) also claimed a bronze medal, bringing Azerbaijan's total to one silver and two bronze medals at the tournament.

A total of 320 judokas from 27 countries participated in the tournament.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art worldwide.

The President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation is Rashad Nabiyev, who also serves as the Minister of Digital Development and Transportation.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.