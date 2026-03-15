Japan’s oil reserve release – how could China benefit?

15 March 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Amid rising geopolitical tensions and disruptions to global energy flows, Japan has announced plans to release 80 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserves starting March 16, highlighting concerns over the country’s dependence on Middle Eastern energy supplies, AzerNEWS reports.

According to reports cited by the South China Morning Post, this will mark the first time Tokyo has independently deployed its national oil reserves. The move comes ahead of a coordinated response by major energy-consuming nations within the International Energy Agency, which have agreed to collectively release a record 400 million barrels of oil from strategic stockpiles.

Analysts say Tokyo’s decision reflects the urgency of the situation, as waiting for a coordinated international decision could have triggered a sharp rise in domestic fuel prices, potentially weakening demand and corporate profits.

Xu Tianchen noted that Japan is particularly vulnerable due to its heavy reliance on shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz. According to Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, more than 90 percent of the country’s oil imports come from the Middle East, making the strait a critical route for the Japanese economy.

The decision comes amid a prolonged conflict in the region, with the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz entering its second week, raising fears of prolonged disruptions to global energy supplies.

Japan’s energy vulnerability could also deepen broader economic pressures. Relations between Tokyo and China have deteriorated following remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi regarding Taiwan in November. Since then, Beijing has introduced export restrictions on strategic materials and dual-use products, affecting several Japanese companies and pushing bilateral relations to one of their lowest points in recent years.

According to Xu Weijun, Japan has previously mitigated the impact of such restrictions through stockpiles, alternative supply sources, government subsidies, and corporate profits. However, the ongoing conflict involving Iran and disruptions in energy routes could weaken this buffer and intensify Beijing’s economic leverage over Tokyo.

Analysts also note that China may be better positioned to weather prolonged price volatility. Although a significant portion of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments also pass through the Strait of Hormuz, China’s energy mix still relies heavily on coal and rapidly expanding renewable sources, providing a partial shield against fluctuations in global oil prices.