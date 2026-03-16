Saudi Arabia intercepts over 60 drones amid rising Iran–US tensions

16 March 2026 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Saudi Arabia has once again come under a large-scale drone attack amid escalating tensions in the Middle East involving Israel, the United States and Iran.

AzerNEWS reports that the country’s Ministry of Defense confirmed that more than 60 drones have been intercepted and neutralized by air defense systems since late at night.

The drones were reportedly shot down over the kingdom’s eastern region. Iran has claimed responsibility for strikes targeting U.S. military-strategic facilities in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.

Reports indicate that the United States currently operates or uses around 10 military facilities across the kingdom. These sites support air defense, logistics and broader regional security missions.

One of the key facilities is the Prince Sultan Air Base located near Riyadh. The base hosts U.S. forces, missile defense systems and military aircraft, playing a significant role in Washington’s security presence in the region.

The latest developments highlight the growing risk of wider confrontation in the Middle East as tensions between Iran, Israel and the United States continue to intensify.