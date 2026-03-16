Coordination Headquarters members review repair and restoration work in Guzeykhirman village of Khojavend [PHOTOS]

16 March 2026 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

As part of their visit to Khojavend, members of the Coordination Headquarters familiarized themselves with the repair and restoration work carried out in Guzeykhirman village.

A regular meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for addressing issues in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories in a centralized manner, chaired by Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and head of the Coordination Headquarters, was held in the city of Khojavend on March 16, AzerNEWS reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!