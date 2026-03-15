Netanyahu dismisses death rumors, shares video refuting viral ‘six-finger’ claim [VIDEO]
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denied circulating claims that he had died, addressing the rumors in a video message and dismissing viral allegations about his appearance, AzerNEWS reports.
According to reports, Netanyahu shared a video to refute conspiracy theories spreading on social media that claimed he had six fingers, showing his hands to demonstrate that the allegation was false.
The video was released amid a wave of online rumors suggesting that the Israeli leader had died, which officials and Netanyahu himself described as baseless misinformation.
Netanyahu’s response comes as speculation and conspiracy theories continue to circulate widely across social media platforms, prompting the prime minister to personally address the claims and reaffirm that he is alive and carrying out his duties as head of government of Israel.
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