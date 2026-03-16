Vietnam opens space center with Japan’s support

16 March 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Vietnam officially inaugurated the Vietnam National Space Center (VNSC) on March 13 with the participation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. The project was developed with official development assistance (ODA) from Japan, highlighting the growing technological cooperation between the two countries, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The new facility covers nine hectares and required a total investment of about VND 7,000 billion ($266 million). The complex includes a mission operations center, a satellite data processing and application center, a research and development facility, and a ground station equipped with a 9.3-meter satellite antenna. It also houses a training center dedicated to developing highly skilled specialists for Vietnam’s emerging space industry.

The main objective of the Vietnam National Space Center is to establish the infrastructure needed for technology transfer related to Earth observation satellites while simultaneously building a strong domestic workforce in space science and engineering. The center will also play an important role in improving Vietnam’s capabilities in disaster monitoring, climate change response, natural resource management, and environmental observation.

During the opening ceremony, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said that Vietnam aims to reach a moderately advanced level in space science and technology in Southeast Asia by 2030. After 2030, the country plans to strengthen its technological independence in satellite development and space research.

The Prime Minister also called for the launch of the LOTUSat‑1 satellite by late 2027. The 600-kilogram Earth observation satellite was jointly developed by Vietnam and Japan and was initially scheduled for launch in 2025. However, the mission was delayed following issues with the Epsilon‑S rocket developed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

In addition, the Prime Minister encouraged Vietnamese and Japanese universities, research institutes, and private companies to expand cooperation in the space sector. According to him, the Vietnamese government will continue supporting the industry through favorable policies, education programs, and financial incentives.

Experts note that the new space center could become a key hub for satellite technology in Southeast Asia, helping Vietnam not only monitor natural disasters such as typhoons and floods more effectively, but also contribute to regional scientific research and international space missions in the future.