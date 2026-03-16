Balakhani Industrial Park attracts 57 M manats in investments to boost sustainable production

16 March 2026 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Operating since 2017, Balakhani Industrial Park has attracted a total investment of 57 million manats, supporting sustainable industrial development in the country.

As reported by AzerNEWS, this was stated by Orkhan Jabbarov, head of the press service of Temiz Sheher, during a media tour of the company’s facilities held as part of WUF13.

He emphasized that enterprises within the park have produced goods valued at 416 million manats. Of this, 32 million manats’ worth of products processed through recycling have been exported abroad. The park focuses on the recycling of used engines and cooking oils, with strong government support for proper waste management.

Residents of the park enjoy tax incentives, including exemptions from value-added tax, land tax, and customs duties on equipment imported for production.

“Proper waste management is crucial for developing a sustainable city model,” Jabbarov said, highlighting the park’s role in advancing both environmental responsibility and industrial growth.