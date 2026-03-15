Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation holds media roundtable in Baku [PHOTOS]

15 March 2026 09:30 (UTC+04:00)

By AzerNEWS Staff

On 13 March, a roundtable meeting between the President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Aktoty Raimkulova, and representatives of Azerbaijani media outlets was held at the Foundation’s headquarters in Baku.

According to AzerNEWS, the meeting was organised to express gratitude to Azerbaijani media organisations for their continued coverage over the years of the Foundation’s activities aimed at promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Turkic world at the international level.

During the press conference held within the framework of the event, detailed information was provided about the Foundation’s activities in recent years, including its successfully implemented large-scale projects and international events. Participants also reviewed the organisation’s development trajectory and highlighted achievements in promoting the shared cultural heritage of the Turkic world globally.

Welcoming the participants, the President of the Foundation, Professor Aktoty Raimkulova, emphasised the important role played by the media in the successful implementation of the organisation’s projects to date. She expressed satisfaction with the close cooperation between the media and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

Raimkulova noted that such roundtable meetings are of particular importance for jointly discussing future cooperation prospects and fostering closer relations.

Reflecting on the past three years, Raimkulova spoke about the Foundation’s activities and described the years 2024–2025 as a period of growth for the organisation.

“I would like to note that on 27 February the third meeting of the Foundation’s Council was successfully held in Bishkek. Previous Council meetings were held in Azerbaijan in 2024 and in Kazakhstan the year before. Thus, the Foundation continues to carry out its mission consistently and strengthen cultural cooperation among the Turkic states. The years 2024–2025 have been a period of growth and institutional development for the Foundation. Last year, in particular, was marked by the implementation of a number of academic, cultural and practical projects. Notably, decisions adopted by the heads of Turkic-speaking states have further expanded the Foundation’s scope of cooperation,” Raimkulova said.

During the meeting, Raimkulova also presented the Foundation’s strategic directions and priority objectives for the coming years. The presentation introduced media representatives to new projects and initiatives planned to further strengthen cultural ties among Turkic states.

It should be noted that the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation is an international organisation established to preserve, study and promote the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Turkic peoples, as well as to develop scientific, publishing and humanitarian cooperation among Turkic countries.

Following the event, an iftar dinner was organised for all invited guests on the initiative of the Foundation to mark the holy month of Ramadan.