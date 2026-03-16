US Army reportedly prepares for ground operation, footage shows [VIDEO]

16 March 2026 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Video clips circulating on social media appear to show U.S. military tanks, large artillery systems, and other ground vehicles being transported on rail wagons, leading to speculation online that the U.S. military may be preparing for potential ground combat operations, AzerNEWS reports.

The footage, shared widely across platforms, shows multiple armored vehicles loaded on flatbed train cars, prompting debate among users about the implications of the movements. As of now, the U.S. Department of Defense and the Pentagon have not publicly confirmed that the clips relate to new combat preparations or released any official statement addressing the images.

Strategic movements of military equipment by rail or other methods are not unusual in routine logistics and training rotations for the U.S. Army, which regularly relocates units and hardware between bases and training areas as part of scheduled deployments and readiness exercises. Still, the lack of official clarification has contributed to widespread online speculation.

For now, with no authoritative Pentagon response or corroborating reporting from established media on the specific rail footage, the purpose and destination of the equipment seen in the videos remain unconfirmed.