Int'l Mugham Center pays tribute to People's Poet Samad Vurgun [PHOTOS]

16 March 2026 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The International Mugham Center hosts a wide range of projects dedicated to preserving and promoting the country's musical and literary heritage. Through these initiatives, the Center brings together musicians, poets, and audiences to celebrate and sustain Azerbaijan's rich artistic traditions.

Among these initiatives is the "Sound of the Instrument, Breath of the Word" project, which explores the deep connection between poetry and music. This time, the Center honored the 120th anniversary of People's Poet Samad Vurgun, AzerNEWS reports.

Ilhama Gasabova, PhD in Philology, delivered a detailed address at the event, highlighting the life, achievements, and enduring literary significance of Samad Vurgun.

She emphasized that Vurgun was not only one of the most prominent representatives of 20th-century Azerbaijani literature but also gained widespread respect as a playwright, public figure, and cultural influencer. Dr. Gasabova further discussed the close connection between Vurgun's poetry and the ashik (folk bard) tradition, noting how his verses continue to inspire both literary scholars and performers across Azerbaijan.

Yusif Aliyev, Director and Professor at the Quba branch of the Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University, and Ilham Pirmammadov, Chairman of the "Qazax Xeyriyyə" Public Association and professor, spoke about the life and creativity of the poet. They noted that Samad Vurgun was a distinguished figure of Azerbaijani literature, whose rich lyricism and philosophical poems made significant contributions to the development of national poetry and expanded the poetic possibilities of the Azerbaijani language.

It was highlighted that National Leader Heydar Aliyev highly appreciated Samed Vurgun's creative legacy. The attention and respect shown to the poet's heritage at the state level continue to this day. In February of this year, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on celebrating the 120th anniversary of the great poet. Following this decree, a series of jubilee events are being held across the country.

The event continued with an artistic program. During the evening, People's Artists of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan Gulyanaq Mammadova, People’s Artists Gulyaz Mammadova and Nezaket Teymurova, Honored Artist Zakir Aliyev, the soloist of the International Mugham Center Kamila Nabiyeva, teacher at Khazar University and ashiq Ramin Garayev, performer Sahib Ibrahimov, and ashiqs Avdi Musayev, Shahin Suleymanov, and Samir Jalalov performed songs and ashiq pieces composed to the poet's verses.

At the end, a video clip showing moments of National Leader Heydar Aliyev reciting the poem "Azerbaijan" was presented.

Samad Vurgun remains one of the most influential figures in 20th‑century Azerbaijani literature, celebrated as a poet, playwright, translator, public figure, and academic. Born on March 21, 1906, in the village of Yukhari Salakhli in Gazakh district. His life and work came to embody the spirit of his nation's language and cultural identity.

Vurgun grew up in a humble rural environment. After completing his primary education locally, he continued his studies at the Gazakh Teachers' Seminary, where his talent for literature began to emerge. His first published poem, "Address to Youth," appeared in 1925 in the Tiflis (now Tbilisi) newspaper "Yeni Fikir".

He briefly studied at Moscow University (1929–1930) before returning to Azerbaijan to continue his literary and academic development at the Azerbaijan Pedagogical Institute.

Vurgun's body of work spans poetry, drama, translation, and literary criticism. His works are marked by passionate patriotism, lyrical richness, and philosophical depth, often reflecting the beauty, history, and human spirit of Azerbaijan. His widely beloved poem "Azerbaijan" has become a defining expression of national pride and identity.

His poetic output includes both lyrical poems and longer epic pieces such as "Mughan" and "Aygun.”"His exploration of the Great Patriotic War (World War II) produced more than 60 wartime poems, several of which, like "Mother's Parting Words," were recognized internationally and published abroad.

In drama, Samad Vurgun elevated Azerbaijani theater with verse plays such as "Vagif" (1937) and "Farhad and Shirin" (1941). These works blend national themes with universal human questions, and earned him prestigious awards, including the Stalin Prize.

Samad Vurgun was also a distinguished translator, bringing seminal works into Azerbaijani. Notably, he translated Alexander Pushkin's novel in verse "Eugene Onegin," for which he was awarded the Pushkin Committee Medal, and contributed translations of Shota Rustaveli's "The Knight in the Panther's Skin," as well as works by Maxim Gorky and Taras Shevchenko.

His deep respect for the Azerbaijani language and dedication to literary excellence helped shape modern Azerbaijani literature and made his works part of the Golden Fund of national literature.

Vurgun was not only a literary figure but also an active public intellectual. In 1945, he became a full member of the Azerbaijan Academy of Sciences and later served as Vice‑President of the Academy. He was elected as a deputy of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR for multiple convocations and participated in cultural diplomacy abroad.

Over his lifetime, he received numerous state awards and honors, including high Soviet distinctions, reflecting his broad respect and recognition across the USSR.

Samad Vurgun passed away on May 27, 1956, and was laid to rest in Baku's Alley of Honor.

His legacy continues through literary study, commemorative events, and institutions such as the House‑Museum of Samad Vurgun in Baku, which preserves his manuscripts, personal items, and artistic heritage.