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Monday March 16 2026

Gold and silver prices fall on global commodities markets

16 March 2026 17:19 (UTC+04:00)
Gold and silver prices fall on global commodities markets
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Prices of gold futures fell on global commodities markets, reflecting a decline in investor demand during the latest trading session. AzerNEWS reports that the price of gold futures for April 2026 delivery dropped by...

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