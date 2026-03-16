Gold and silver prices fall on global commodities markets
Prices of gold futures fell on global commodities markets, reflecting a decline in investor demand during the latest trading session. AzerNEWS reports that the price of gold futures for April 2026 delivery dropped by...
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