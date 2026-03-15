Binali Yıldırım: No one can harm the brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Türkiye
No one can disrupt or harm the brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, said Binali Yıldırım.
According to AzerNEWS, Yıldırım made the remarks while addressing representatives of the tourism sector during an iftar program held in Baku.
The chairman of the Organization of Turkic States Council of Elders also welcomed the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
“No matter what anyone does, the brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Türkiye can never be disrupted or harmed. Our goal is to increase friendships and reduce hostilities. Even the worst peace is better than war,” he emphasized.
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