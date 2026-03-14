Explosion lightly damages Jewish school in Amsterdam

14 March 2026 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

An explosion lightly damaged a Jewish school in Amsterdam ​early on Saturday, in what the city’s mayor described as “a deliberate attack against the Jewish community,” AzerNEWS reports, citing Arab News.

The explosion at the school in an upscale residential neighborhood on the south side of Amsterdam damaged a rainpipe and charred an outer wall, and ‌caused no injuries.

Mayor ‌Femke Halsema said ​the ‌incident was taken ​very seriously, and would lead to increased security at Jewish institutions.

“This is a cowardly act of aggression against the Jewish community,” Halsema said.

“Jewish people in Amsterdam are increasingly confronted with antisemitism. This is unacceptable.”

The school is the only one specifically for orthodox ‌Jews in the Netherlands, ‌and is largely fenced off ​by a pointed, ‌metal outer wall due to earlier threats.

Security ‌at synagogues and Jewish institutions in the Dutch capital had already been heightened after an overnight arson attack at a synagogue in the center ‌of Rotterdam on Friday.

In neighboring Belgium, an explosion caused a fire at a synagogue in Liege on Monday.

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten called the attack in Amsterdam “horrible” and said it understandably caused “fear and anger” in the Jewish community.

“The safety of Jewish institutions has our full attention,” he said in a post on X.

Concerns about possible attacks against Jewish communities around the world have risen following US ​and Israeli attacks on ​Iran and a subsequent response from Tehran.