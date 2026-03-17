Azerbaijan celebrates Last Tuesday before Novruz

17 March 2026 12:52 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Every year on March 20–21, Azerbaijan celebrates one of its most ancient and beloved holidays - Novruz spring festival, AzerNEWS reports.

This festive occasion marks the arrival of spring and the beginning of a new year according to the ancient solar calendar. It coincides with the spring equinox and symbolizes the awakening of nature, renewal, and the revival of life.

Preparation for Novruz begins nearly a month in advance, reflecting the gradual transition from winter to spring. During this period, people follow a series of traditions and rituals, the most important of which takes place on the final Tuesday before the holiday, known as Earth Tuesday.

On this day, bonfires are lit in courtyards, festive tables are set, and families gather together. It is also a time for reconciliation, when people are encouraged to forgive past disagreements and restore relationships. Candles are lit for each family member, neighbors visit one another, and warm holiday greetings are exchanged.

According to folklore, the weeks leading up to Novruz include four special Tuesdays, each dedicated to one of the natural elements: water, fire, wind, and earth. These elements symbolize the step-by-step awakening of nature, culminating in the full renewal represented by Novruz itself. In traditional belief, Tuesday holds a sacred meaning, as it is thought to be the day when the creation of the world began.

Fire and water rituals play a central role in the celebrations. Jumping over bonfires is one of the most recognizable customs, symbolizing purification and the release of past troubles. As people leap over the flames, they express the wish for their hardships to burn away, making space for happiness and well-being.

Afterward, the ashes are taken away from the home, representing the removal of misfortune. Water is also considered a source of cleansing and renewal. Early in the morning, people visit springs, collect fresh water, and make wishes for the coming year.

One of the most fascinating aspects of Novruz traditions is fortune-telling, especially among young people. A well-known custom is "ear divination," where individuals quietly listen at a neighbor's door and interpret the first words they hear as answers to their wishes.

Other rituals include eating salty bread before sleep to dream of a future partner, looking into a mirror by candlelight to glimpse one's destiny, and performing symbolic acts with rings, needles, or other objects to predict love and happiness. These traditions reflect a deep connection between hope, belief, and the unseen future.

Across different regions of Azerbaijan, Earth Tuesday is celebrated with unique local customs. In some areas, people sprinkle water around their homes and prepare traditional dishes, while in others, young people visit houses to receive sweets and gifts. In certain regions, red ribbons are tied to trees as a symbol of prosperity and abundance. Despite these regional differences, the spirit of the holiday remains the same everywhere.

There are also many beliefs associated with this day. Candles lit for each family member must not be blown out, and families often visit the graves of loved ones in the morning. In the evening, a festive table is prepared, sometimes in memory of those who have passed away.

Earth Tuesday is considered the joyful herald of Novruz, bringing energy, warmth, and excitement into every home. Bonfires light up the night, children revive old traditions, and families come together in celebration.

More than just a holiday, Novruz represents unity, renewal, and hope, reminding people to leave behind the hardships of the past and welcome a brighter, more prosperous future.