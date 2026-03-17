Baku targets greater private sector engagement at WUF13 to tackle global challenges

17 March 2026 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The World Urban Forum serves as a vital platform bringing together governments, communities, and investors to address pressing urban challenges,many of which remain significant and complex.

As reported by AzerNEWS, speaking at the “WUF13 - Private Sector Briefing Session” today, Anna Soave, Head of the UN-Habitat Country Programme in Azerbaijan, emphasized the urgency of these issues.

According to Soave, more than 3 billion people worldwide live in inadequate conditions, a reality that negatively impacts both public health and the global economy.

“Cities must adapt to rapid transformations,” she said. “We need to recognize that cities are the main driving force behind a sustainable future. Hosting WUF13 is of special importance for Azerbaijan and positions Baku as a global hub.”

She also noted the growing scale of participation in recent forums, with 25,000 attendees at WUF12 in Cairo and 17,000 at WUF11.

“Soave added that this year Azerbaijan aims to significantly expand private sector participation in the forum. WUF13 will also provide companies in the country with an opportunity to contribute to solving global challenges,” she said.