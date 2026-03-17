Iran boosts oil exports despite attacks

17 March 2026 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

At least 13 large oil tankers have loaded crude at Kharg Island, Iran’s main export terminal, since the start of military strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran, according to a report by the Financial Times, AzerNEWS reports.

The report states that around 24 million barrels of Iranian oil have been shipped through the Strait of Hormuz during this period.

Data from energy analytics firms indicate that Iran has been loading approximately 1.5–1.6 million barrels of oil per day onto tankers since the escalation began, generating an estimated $140 million in daily revenue.

Israeli air strikes have targeted three neighborhoods in Beirut, while the Israeli army reports launching new attacks on Tehran, Iran.

Missile and drone strikes continue to hit the Gulf region and beyond, with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait reporting interceptions. An Amnesty International investigation blames the US for an attack on an Iranian primary school that killed at least 170 people, mostly schoolgirls.

Germany states it has no plans to join the US-Israeli war, and Europe’s foreign policy chief says EU nations have “no appetite” to send forces to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, where Iran claims to have closed access “to our enemies.”

Hezbollah fighters are reportedly fighting intense battles in southern Lebanon against Israeli troops, as Israel sends ground forces into its northern neighbor following weeks of deadly bombings in Lebanese territory.