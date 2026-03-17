Meta removes Iran-linked network targeting Azerbaijan in latest threat report

17 March 2026 13:32 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has released its “Adversarial Threat” report for the first quarter of 2026, revealing the removal of a coordinated network linked to Iran that targeted Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the report, the network consisted of fake accounts engaged in coordinated inauthentic behavior aimed at influencing public discourse. Meta said it had taken enforcement action against the operation for violating its policies.

“367 Facebook accounts, 3 pages and 360 Instagram accounts that violated our company’s rules have been blocked. The pages belonging to this network were followed by about 4,000 users, and the Instagram profiles by about 34,000 users. Approximately $400 was spent on advertising within the network,” the company stated.

The report noted that the network’s primary objective was to undermine political stability in Azerbaijan, promote Iran’s regional interests, and weaken Western influence in the region.

Meta regularly publishes its adversarial threat reports as part of its efforts to identify and dismantle coordinated influence operations across its platforms.