Alena Aliyeva visits Novruz fair [PHOTOS]
On March 18, Alena Aliyeva and Anar Alakbarov, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, visited the Novruz fair held at the Seaside National Park.
The guests toured the stalls set up at the fair and sampled various dishes.
Special attention was paid to the stall of “Kaşalata,” Azerbaijan’s first inclusive café. The café’s staff were congratulated, and best wishes for their continued success were expressed.
The guests also visited the entertainment area at the fairground and took part in a prize competition.
Alena Aliyeva took photos with visitors and participants and received gifts.
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