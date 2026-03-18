Azerbaijan's polyethylene exports jump 30.8% in early 2026

18 March 2026 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan recorded a significant increase in polyethylene exports in the first two months of 2026, reflecting growing momentum in the country’s petrochemical sector, AzerNEWS reports. The State Customs Committee noted that polyethylene exports rose by 30.8 percent year-on-year, reaching...

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