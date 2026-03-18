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Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Azerbaijan's polyethylene exports jump 30.8% in early 2026

18 March 2026 17:13 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's polyethylene exports jump 30.8% in early 2026
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijan recorded a significant increase in polyethylene exports in the first two months of 2026, reflecting growing momentum in the country’s petrochemical sector, AzerNEWS reports. The State Customs Committee noted that polyethylene exports rose by 30.8 percent year-on-year, reaching...

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