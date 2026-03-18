Armenia reports no complaints over Azerbaijani fuel quality amid growing trade

18 March 2026 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

No complaints have been recorded regarding the quality of Azerbaijani gasoline supplied to Armenia, according to Gevorg Papoyan.

As reported by AzerNEWS, citing Armenian media, the minister stated that all imported fuel undergoes mandatory quality inspections before entering the domestic market.

“The quality of Azerbaijani gasoline has been high,” Papoyan noted. He also added that some fuel marketed as European in origin is, in fact, Azerbaijani gasoline purchased from Azerbaijan.

The remarks come amid a gradual increase in trade between Azerbaijan and Armenia following the easing of transit restrictions. According to recent data, Azerbaijan exported approximately $2.4 million worth of goods to Armenia in January, including petroleum products such as RON95 gasoline and diesel fuel.

This upward trend reflects broader efforts to normalize economic relations between Baku and Yerevan in the context of an ongoing peace process. Both sides have exchanged lists of goods for potential trade and are exploring opportunities to expand commercial cooperation. Armenian officials have indicated that, if current momentum continues, bilateral trade could eventually reach hundreds of millions of dollars.

Further evidence of deepening practical cooperation emerged in late February 2026, when another shipment from Azerbaijan to Armenia included 39 rail tank cars carrying approximately 4,500 tonnes of diesel fuel. The delivery highlights the growing role of energy trade and transport logistics in strengthening regional economic ties.