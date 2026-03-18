UEFA Champions League: Portugal's Sporting advanced to next round

18 March 2026 11:14 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The first participant in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals has been determined, AzerNEWS reports.

Portugal's Sporting advanced to the next round after defeating Norway's Boddo/Glimt 5–0 at home in the second leg of the Round of 16.

Having lost the first match 3–0, the Lisbon side scored three goals in regular time of the return leg to level the aggregate score.

They then added two more goals in extra time, securing a 5–3 aggregate victory and a place in the quarterfinals.

The UEFA Champions League is a continental tournament that brings together the best teams from Europe's top domestic leagues.

It is widely regarded as the pinnacle of club football, attracting millions of fans worldwide.

Clubs from UEFA's member countries compete for the title, which is seen as the ultimate achievement for European club teams.

The format of the UEFA Champions League has evolved over time.

The current structure includes several stages: Qualifying Rounds, Group Stage, Knockout Rounds and Final.

The 2025–26 UEFA Champions League marks the 71st edition of Europe's top club football competition, and the 34th since it was rebranded from the European Cup to the UEFA Champions League.

The final will take place on May 30, 2026, at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.