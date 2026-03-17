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Tuesday, March 17, 2026

NBA set to decide on future expansion

17 March 2026 21:50 (UTC+04:00)
NBA set to decide on future expansion

The NBA is reportedly moving closer to expansion, with team owners expected to vote next week on whether the league should formally explore adding two new franchises, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

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